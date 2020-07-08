Iranian movie grabs award in 2020 Sofia Int'l Film Festival

This year the festival is slated for June 25-July 19.

According to its official website, "SOFIA International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Bulgaria. It began in 1997 and attracts more than 85,000 spectators annually."

"The festival aims to present the best of the contemporary cinema to the local audience and regional Bulgarian and Balkan cinema to an international audience, as well as to encourage cooperation between local and international filmmakers," it added.

"The story narrates the struggle of the female characters against a patriarchal system. It is also a film about retribution."

The Iranian movie had earlier won the award of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival which was held in Park City, Utah, US, on January 23- February 2.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish