China-Iran political will to develop strategic ties: Spox

Mousavi stressed that the political will of Iran and China leaders is to develop and deepen bilateral strategic relations.

In response to the widespread volume of false claims in cyberspace regarding the development of a 25-year roadmap between Iran and China, he said that according to the agreement in 2015 between Iran and China which was reflected in the sixth paragraph of the Chinese President's visit to Tehran, explicitly stated its political will to develop and deepen strategic relations and decided to develop a comprehensive 25-year roadmap between the two countries to set the groundwork for development, cooperation and comprehensive political and economic ties between Iran and China in the coming years.

The senior Iranian diplomat added that the draft of this document has been prepared with the participation of specialized institutions of the two countries and is currently in the negotiation stage. Obviously, after the negotiations are finalized, the document will be submitted to the people's representatives in the parliament for legal action.

Referring to the hostile and nervous reaction of the US Department of State Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus to the agreement, Mousavi went on to say that undoubtedly, the strategic relations between Iran and China, which have key mutual interests for the people of the two countries, have enemies who do their best to harm such relations.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman further noted that supplying Iran's national interests has been the only guiding principle of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in drafting this strategic document, and negotiations have been held with full precision and obsession that the Iranian people will soon see the results.

