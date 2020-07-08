Gov spokesman says enemy has targeted social capitals

Ali Rabiei, speaking to a video conference with officials at information centers of provinces across the country, called Wednesday for informing the public of efforts and measures taken by the government to solve people's problems.

Referring to foreigners' maximum pressure on Iran and global recession after the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesman said the country will breeze through the difficulties thanks to the blessings of national solidarity.

He further highlighted great achievements gained by the government despite the unjust sanctions and restrictions.

Better days are coming, the spokesman noted, elaborating on the government 's endeavors to control the economic conditions and return stability to the market.

At the meeting, the provincial officials exchanged views on basic questions about the present situation regarding sanctions and coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 546,000 since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide.

