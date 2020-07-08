Iranian households buy two million carats of precious stones annually

Iranian government has plan to facilitate exports of gemstones, Khodadad Gharibpour has said.

It is predicted that the number of those who are active in this business will reach about half a million in the next six years, Gharibpour noted.

Reportedly, volume of global trading of precious and semi-precious stones is over 1,000 billion dollars a year.

Experts estimated that Iran's share in global gem is about 0.5 percent.

Researches show that there are more than 250 types of gemstones in Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish