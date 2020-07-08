Iranian, Russian varsity chancellors attend webinar

Russia's Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and science ministers of both countries were also present in the online meeting held on Tuesday.

The webinar discussed reports presented by participants on joint activities and cooperation.

Speaking to the webinar, Iran's ambassador said that formation of Iran-Russia university union will deepen bilateral relations to reach a common understanding and language.

Referring to Tehran-Moscow growing cooperation in security, defense, political and military areas, Jalali stressed the importance of improving cultural relations through the language of science, technology and knowledge.

The ambassador said that exchange of university students will lead to develop cultural cooperation.

The Russian ambassador said for his part that the two nations are determined to implement their commitments to cooperation in education and training.

At his remarks, Dzhagaryan highlighted capacities of Persian language and described it as among precious languages in the Eastern world.

He said that Russian Embassy in Iran will consider opening of a cultural center in Tehran to teach Russian language.

At the Tuesday webinar, some 14 chancellors of Iranian and Russian universities presented reports, discussed university relations and ways to widen scientific cooperation, calling for optimum use of opportunities to develop bilateral ties.

