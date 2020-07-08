Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 8

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran blasts fussing about Iran-China comprehensive partnership plan

Spokesman of Ian’s Foreign Ministry Seyyed Abbas Mousavi criticized disinformation tactics used against Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership plan, saying the outdated strategy will have no outcome.

- South Korea to release parts of Iran’s frozen money

A senior Iranian trade official said South Korea has agreed to unblock parts of Iran’s frozen money kept by Seoul due to the US economic sanctions.

- Zarif: US must compensate losses inflicted on Iran

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said regardless of who wins the forthcoming presidential election in the United States, the next American government must make up for the losses that its predecessor has inflicted on the Iranian nation.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- UN: Gen. Soleimani’s assassination ‘unlawful’

The January U.S. drone strike in Iraq that assassinated top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and nine other people represented a violation of international law, a UN human rights investigator said on Monday.

- Fatah, Hamas agree to end internal Palestinian division

The two Palestinian rival groups, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party and Islamic resistance movement Hamas, have agreed to resume meetings to end the internal division.

- Sardar Azmoun helps Zenit win Russian Premier League title

Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun scored twice to help Zenit St Petersburg be crowned Russian Premier League champion for a second successive season with a 4-2 win.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Poor communication during pandemic brings depression to artists, gallery owners: art expert

The director of Shokuh Gallery, a major art gallery in Tehran, has said that the lack of communication between people and art aficionados impacting the art community following the outbreak of coronavirus has caused the artists to lose motivation and feel depressed.

- Persepolis coach Golmohammadi threatens to resign

Persepolis head coach, Yahya Golmohammadi, threatened to resign from his role if the problems of the club are were not resolved.

- Next U.S. administration must compensate for harms inflicted on Iran: Zarif

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the next U.S. administration must compensate for the harms Washington has inflicted on Iran.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Gov’t raises $2 32m in bond sale

The government raised 49.9 trillion rials ($232 million) by selling Islamic bonds in the debt market on Tuesday.

- Tehran shares surge 1.6%

Adding another 1.68%, the benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, moved 28,786 points higher to close at 1,747,136.

- Iran housing PMI growth prolongs for second consecutive month

The Purchasing Managers' Index of the hosing sector for the third month of the current fiscal year (May 21-June 20) settled at 64.36 from 60.55 in the preceding month (April 20-May 20), showing continued recovery in this sector.

