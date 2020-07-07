Worn-out strategy of disinformation will get nowhere: Spox

Iran-China Comprehensive Partnership Action Plan is a clear roadmap and principled guide for relations between the two major countries in the future world, where China, as the world's leading economic power in the near future, and Iran as the great power of the West Asian region, can withstand the pressure of bullies with complementary relationships and ensure common interests, he said.

There is no news of ceding the Iranian islands, nor the presence of the military forces, nor any other illusions, he said.

The old strategy of disinformation to get the right details and information that is being pursued seriously by the enemies of the interests of the two nations will get nowhere.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish