Iranian envoy submits copy of credentials to Slovak FM

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries in various fields and agreed to deepen friendly and traditional relations in order to advance the common goals of Iran and Slovakia.

Bagherpour Ardakani, also Iran's new ambassador to Austria, submitted his credentials to the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in a ceremony held at the Austrian Presidential Palace last week.

Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani conveyed the friendship message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the Austrian president and full readiness of the Iranian government for the development and expansion of relations with Austria in all political, economic, cultural fields based on historical and long-standing relations between the two countries.

The Austrian President also extended his greetings to his Iranian counterpart and voiced his readiness for the expansion of bilateral relations.

Bagherpour is currently the accredited ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Slovakia.

