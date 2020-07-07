Iran's nat'l football team to face Uzbekistan

Kharati said that considering friendly matches in FIFA Day that will start from September 10 to 18, the Football Federation followed up its planning and consultation to hold preparatory matches.

He added that Iran's national football team is scheduled to play against Uzbekistan's national football team on September 7 in Tashkent.

The Football Federation is in talks with several other countries to hold another match on September 3, which will be announced at the official website of the Football Federation after the relevant team is determined, he noted.

Our national football team must face Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain, and Iraq in the second round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Nations Cup in China. These meetings will be held on October 8, October 13, November 12, and November 17.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish