Russian universities to accept 90 Iranian students by 2020

Our cooperation with Iran is very effective, and this relationship has developed with great confidence, especially in the field of scientific exchanges in recent years, Valery Falkov said at a fifth meeting of the presidents of Iran's and Russia's top universities on Tuesday afternoon.

The Russian official went on to say that "our academic collaboration with Iran on education began in the 1960s. We offer a number of Iranian volunteers admission to the best Russian universities".

The Russian Minister of Science stated that a roadmap has been set for increasing the admission of students in the universities of the two countries.

"I would also like to thank the presidents of the University of Tehran and Moscow State University for their good relations, and I hope that the interaction will increase," he added.

Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Jagarian, for his part, said that "we attach great importance to the scientific cooperation and have a strategic partnership in the field of scientific exchanges that the Russian and Iranian sides are working to generalize.

The Russian ambassador to Iran stated that despite the new conditions, "we can reach the necessary agreements virtually on the expansion of relations between Iran and Russia".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish