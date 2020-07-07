Iran parliament discusses Natanz incident with intelligence minister in attendance

Spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament Abolfazl Amouie said today Majlis hosted Intelligence Minister and representatives of other security bodies.

Earlier on Sunday, Amouei said that the dimensions of the Natanz incident and the report of the IAEA Board of Governors were discussed in the meeting in the presence of Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi.

Meanwhile, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) spokesman Keyvan Khosravi stated that the cause of the incident at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex has been identified following the technical and security investigations and will be declared in due course for security reasons.

Meanwhile, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that reconstruction of the damaged building will get underway at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Complex with the bigger plot of land for advanced equipment are supposed to be built there.

Kamalvandi said after the accident happened, our priority was to ensure that there are no casualties, to find the cause of the accident and the way to reconstruct the complex and compensate for the losses.

In the first step, we found out that there was no casualty but the financial losses were significant.

As the secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council announced, the security bodies now are aware of the cause of accident, but, due to security considerations, they do not tend to comment on it.

