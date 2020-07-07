No disruption in scientific cooperation between Iran, Russia, official says

Addressing the fifth meeting of the presidents of the top universities of Iran and Russia on Tuesday noon, Mansour Gholami said that cooperation between Iran and Russia, especially scientific cooperation, is very important for sustainable development and knowledge boom for the production of scientific and knowledge-based products in the country and the region.

The official went on to say that in recent years, "we have witnessed good scientific and research relations between the two countries, and there are good capacities to increase this cooperation".

Gholami, meantime, said that it seems that with the shrinking global economy, the production and exchange of science in the world will also be affected by the downward trend. If different industries of science, tourism, and important sporting events are affected, student exchange will also be affected, and joint projects, joint scientific courses, student exchanges, joint papers, and joint study courses will be stopped. However, it requires effort and returning to normal.

The Minister of Science stated that now is the opportunity to think more about the existing infrastructure in the field of science and technology for the post-coronavirus period and to have a logical and fast-moving movement."

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish