Russia reacts to US claim of arms embargo on Iran

"Would it entail a more responsible and less destabilizing US policy of arms supplies to the Middle East amounting to astronomical figures?," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Ulyanov made the remarks in reaction to the US Department of State's message in which it claimed: "The UN has maintained arms restrictions on Iran for 13 years. The resolution the US has circulated would extend restrictions on Iran indefinitely."

"The restrictions should not be removed until Iran demonstrates a credible change in its behavior, it added.

Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in the UN Security Council meeting that the United States is responsible for the crisis created on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and that the resolution to extend Iran's arms embargo is fictitious.

He said that the US pays no attention to the other countries' ideas and imposes unilateral sanctions, so Moscow is worried about the developments regarding Iran and the US’ approach towards Tehran.

Nebenzya added that the US measures take away any motivation from Iran to do its JCPOA commitments; nevertheless, Iran has been loyal to its commitments, while the US threatens another country, which is against the UN Charter.

He also said that the US is pressuring Iran and is seeking regime change in the country and is trying to make breathing impossible for it.

The session came amid the US efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which is due to expire in October according to Resolution 2231.

