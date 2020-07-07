Envoy: Iran-Eurasia trade volume hits $2.5 billion

Speaking in the first online joint trade workgroup of Iran-Eurasia, Jalali said 72 percent of trade was related to Iran's imports from the EEU states and the remaining 28 percent was related to Iran's exports.

He also referred to the role of the regional coalitions and developing economic ties with neighbors, saying following up this issue is Iran's principled policy.

We believe that the Iran-Eurasia agreement will result in developing economic relations between Iran and neighbors and will bring about peace.

Participants in the webinar discussed customs cooperation, economic and financial policies of the EEU, implementation of the agreement in health and quarantine fields.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish