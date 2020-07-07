Tunisia, Japan, Ukraine stress reinforcing parliamentary ties with Iran

President of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People of Tunisia Rached Ghannouchi said strengthening brotherly ties between Iran and Tunisia will result in boosting cooperation in line with both countries' interests.

He wished success for Qalibaf and progress for Iranians.

Meanwhile, President of the House of Councillors of Japan Akiko Santō in her message congratulated Qalibaf's election, expressing hope for developing relations through parliamentary interactions.

She also wished health for Qalibaf and the people of Iran.

In the meantime, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov hoped for reinforcing relations between Iran and Ukraine.

He also underlined promoting parliamentary relations.

He wished success for his Iranian counterpart.

