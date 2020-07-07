Iran shares 13pc of papers about COVID-19 across world

Iran has witnessed eight percent growth in production of scientific papers during the past Iranian year ended on March 21, Sattari said in a meeting with local officials in Qazvin Province, west of capital Tehran.

At his meeting with Governor of Qazvin Province Hedayatollah Jamalipour, Sattari called on all managers to support knowledge-based companies which are active in entrepreneurship to solve the people's problems.

For his part, the governor urged all to make use of provincial capacities, the capacities in Qazvin in particular.

Jamalipour stressed the importance of giving more responsibilities to private sectors and paying more attention to the knowledge-based companies to implement technological projects.

On June 10, Director of Health Technology Development Office in Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education Hossein Vatanpour told IRNA that Iran is witnessing growth in exports of its anti-coronavirus products.

As Vatanpour said, effective efforts have been made by the Iranian researchers to produce coronavirus vaccine.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 11,747,000 people across the world and killed over 540,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is near 12,000.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish