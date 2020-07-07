“Mini World” theme park; Malayer tourist gate from Persepolis to Eiffel

“Mini World” theme park is the first entertainment and tourism complex in the Middle East in Malayer, Hamedan Province.

With the start of its executive operations in 2010, the gate of tourism opened to this city and 138 global historical monuments of Iran and the world are to be installed in this complex.

“Mini World” theme park in Malayer City will be a tourist resort featuring miniature mock-ups of famous monuments of Iran and other countries.

The Eiffel Tower, Si-o-se Pol (Bridge of Thirty-Three Arches), the Hafez mausoleum, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and Persian Achaemend-era sites are among the monuments available in the Mini World.

The mayor of Malayer, Hossein Babaei, considered “Mini World” theme park complex as one of the most significant tourism potentials of Malayer in the province in western Iran.

He added that We have done our best to complete a large part of this recreational and tourist resort by the end of the current Iranian year.

**** Great Wall of China completes “Mini World” theme park

He said: "Currently, the contract for the construction of the Great Wall of China, the Garden of the Famous with the installation of the Bust (sculpture) of Iran and the World, the Martyrs' Square with the inscriptions of sacrifice of the martyrs, Qabus Ibn Voshmgir Tower, famous Chilean sculptures and the waterfall with the contractor and the three pyramids of Egypt and the Eiffel Tower is being completed.

Malayer is a city and capital of Malayer County, Hamedan Province, Iran. The second largest city of the province, Malayer has a reputation for rug weaving and has some popular parks.

The biggest and historical park name is seifiyeh.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish