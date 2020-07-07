Iran demands freedom of diplomats from Zionists' jail

Iran's foundation of martyrs and veterans affairs along with Foreign Ministry follow up the issue seriorusly as an international demand, Saeed Ohadi told IRNA in western city of Kermanshah.

About 38 years ago, a car carrying a diplomatic Iranian delegation including Iran's military attache Ahmad Motevaselian, staff of embassy Taqi Rastegar-Moqaddam, charge d'affaires Mohsen Mousavi and IRNA photojournalist Kaem Akhavan was stopped by Phalange party in Lebanon. It is said that the Iranian diplomats were kidnapped and delivered to the occupying Israeli regime.

Asked whether or not the death of the diplomats is confirmed, Ohadi said Iran believes that they are alive and taken captive.

