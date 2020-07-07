Jul 7, 2020, 10:06 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83847060
0 Persons

Tags

Iran demands freedom of diplomats from Zionists' jail

Iran demands freedom of diplomats from Zionists' jail

Kermanshah, July 7, IRNA - Vice-president and head of foundation of martyrs and veterans affairs says release of Iranian diplomats being kept captive by the occupying Israeli regime is Iran's serious demand.

Iran's foundation of martyrs and veterans affairs along with Foreign Ministry follow up the issue seriorusly as an international demand, Saeed Ohadi told IRNA in western city of Kermanshah.

About 38 years ago, a car carrying a diplomatic Iranian delegation including Iran's military attache Ahmad Motevaselian, staff of embassy Taqi Rastegar-Moqaddam, charge d'affaires Mohsen Mousavi and IRNA photojournalist Kaem Akhavan was stopped by Phalange party in Lebanon. It is said that the Iranian diplomats were kidnapped and delivered to the occupying Israeli regime.

Asked whether or not the death of the diplomats is confirmed, Ohadi said Iran believes that they are alive and taken captive.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 12 =