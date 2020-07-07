Iran, Tunisia stress enhancement of bilateral relations

During a meeting on Monday, the two sides underlined the need to more enhance cooperation between Iran and Tunisia.

The Tunisian minister called for a higher level of trade relations between the two countries, emphasizing further efforts for regular consultations of Iranian and Tunisian officials.

The Iranian minister, for his part, called for expansion of cooperation and regular meetings of economic operators of Iran and Tunisia.

He also proposed that the chambers of commerce of the two countries hold a series of online meetings during the global outbreak of COVID-19.

