Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Iran, as ever, will spare no effort to fight off Israeli evil

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei assured Palestinian resistance fighters that as ever, Iran is always at their back and will not forsake its duty of confronting the occupying Israeli regime’s evil nature.

- US seeking to discuss Iran's nuclear case at UNSC

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said Washington was pursuing to take Iran's nuclear case to the United Nations Security Council.

- Zarif: Next US government to be held responsible for incurred damages on Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said no matter who will be the winner of the next US presidential elections, the country’s next administration must be accountable for actions made by its predecessor that were harmful for the Iranian nation.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran will spare no effort to support Palestine

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and defending their rights in the battle with the occupying regime of Israel.

- Anti-U.S. protest erupts in Syria’s Hasakah

An anti-U.S. protest erupted in the countryside of Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah on Monday, state news agency SANA reported.

- Syria Football Federation confirms friendly match with Iran

A top official of the Syrian football federation has confirmed there will be a friendly match with Iran.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran distributes free books to promote reading in remote areas

Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has sent free packages of books to isolated villages across the country to promote reading.

- FIFA orders Persepolis to pay Calderon $ 580,000

FIFA has ordered Iranian football club Persepolis to pay $ 580,000 to former coach Gabriel Calderon.

- Vaezi says Iran welcomes close ties with Venezuela

Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Monday that Iran respects the Venezuela government and people and welcomes expansion of ties and cooperation with the Latin American country.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Gold, forex slide in Tehran market

After a concerning pattern of hikes in the price of gold and foreign currency in Tehran, both assets registered decline in Monday trade.

- Iranian ports in Q1 handle 28 million tons of goods

Iran’s 21 major commercial ports loaded and unloaded a total of 28.65 million tons of commodities during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20) to register a 27.86% decline compared with the similar period of last year.

- Iran: Covid-19 infections climb to 243,000

Over 243,000 people have been diagnosed with contracting the coronavirus in Iran as of Monday, as the outbreak continued its rapid spread throughout the country.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish