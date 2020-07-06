Iran, Australia boast of high cultural affinity

In a meeting with Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Karim Hemmati, she added that her country has taken appropriate measures in terms of protecting those affected by coronavirus.

Australia is a rich country, but the sympathy and support the people of Iran received on social media from the people of Australia during the fires was very valuable. It is very important that people from other countries think of you in difficult circumstances, she said.

"These supports are in fact a reflection of the intimacy and warmth of the 50-year-old relationship between the two countries. We have 60,000 Australians of Iranian origin, which has been very effective in the friendly ties between the two countries," she said.

True that there is a long distance between the two countries geographically, but distance does not mean that they cannot help each other when needed. Australia has a lot of experience in firefighting and drought, and it is happy to share its experiences with other countries, Australian ambassador said.

The Australian Red Cross also has a long history of cooperation with Iran and the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and Australia was one of the first countries which assisted the Iranian Red Crescent in the fight against COVID-19, she said.

Hemmati, for his part, said the meeting was held to share experience on fighting coronavirus, noting that the Iranian Red Crescent Society is one of the top five national societies in the world and one of the strongest national societies in the Middle East.

He also appreciated the countries which dispatched packages to Iran to help fight coronavirus.

He also said that the cooperation and bilateral interaction between the Iranian Red Crescent and the Australian Red Cross in the field of humanitarian measures are praiseworthy.

