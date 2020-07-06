Commander: Iran ready to make military, non-military aircraft simulators

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of Ilyushin Il-76 Simulator system, Nasirzadeh said Iranian air fleet consists of different eastern and western aircraft, adding that we have over 90% of simulators.

He noted that Ilyushin Il-76 Simulator system is a significant step in manufacturing heavy and semi-heavy aircraft.

Meanwhile, head of research and self-sufficiency of the Iranian army Amir Mahdi Dabagh said F4E, F-7, Sukhoi Su-24 and Mikoyan MiG-29 have so far been simulated.

He added that Ilyushin Il-76 Simulator system will become operational during Holy Defense Week in Shahid Doran airbase.

