Spox: China ready to work with Iran to advance practical ties

“China and Iran enjoy traditional friendship and the two sides have been in communication on the development of bilateral relations,” Lijian said addressing the Monday press conference.

“We stand ready to work with Iran to steadily advance practical cooperation,” he added.

Commenting on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s letter to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Europeans’ lack of commitment, he said: “JCPOA is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy endorsed by the UN Security Council resolution.”

“It is an important pillar for the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East, and an important part of the international order based on international law,” he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Chinese diplomat said: “The US withdrawal from the JCPOA and its maximum pressure on Iran is the root cause for the tension in the current Iranian nuclear situation.”

“China hopes that all parties concerned can adopt an overall and long-term perspective, make efforts to meet each other halfway, resolve differences on the implementation of the JCPOA through dialogue and consultation within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission, restore the balance of rights and obligations under the JCPOA, and do their best to safeguard and implement the JCPOA,” Lijian stated.

“China will maintain close communication with relevant parties, facilitate peace, promote talks and continue working for the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue,” he reiterated.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell once again referred the cases of European countries' non-compliance to the Joint Commission for settlement in accordance with Article 36 of the JCPOA.

Foreign Minister's letter warned that any interference in the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would be contrary to the provisions of the JCPOA and could have negative impacts on the existing cooperation under the safeguards agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi earlier said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed the need to maintain and fully implement the provisions of the JCPOA by all parties, especially the need for Iran to fully benefit from the economic effects of the sanctions lifting system as envisaged in the deal, saying that Iran will take appropriate and proportionate action against any excessive and irresponsible behavior.

