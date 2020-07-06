FM Zarif: Next US administration must be accountable for incurred damages on Iran

Tehran, July 6, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a virtual meeting of the Mediterranean Dialogue (MED 2020) on Monday that regardless of who wins the next US election, the future government of Washington will be responsible for the actions of its predecessor that were harmful for the Iranian nation.

"Anyone who will become the next US president should work for compensating the losses that the has been imposed by the US on Iran," Zarif said addressing MED 2020 video conference.