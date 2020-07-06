Iran's parliament speaker calls for boosting economic ties with Qatar

Qalibaf considered the level of political cooperation between Iran and Qatar appropriate, and said, "Undoubtedly, the weapon of Saudi sanctions against Qatar is the wrong decision; this unilateralist behavior has been used by the United States against some nations."

Referring to the need to increase economic cooperation between Iran and Qatar, he added that the two countries are expected to pay more attention to joint economic opportunities and cooperation.

During the meeting, Al-Hajri congratulated Qalibaf on his election as the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) and emphasized the importance of continuing parliamentary relations between the two countries.

He called the relations between the two countries important in all fields.

