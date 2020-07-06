Diplomat: US, Israel want to depict Iran as insecure

Baharvand said that Iran has been successful in every international legal issue in recent years, especially when the Foreign Minister has been at the helm.

"When we get into legal issues, we succeed, but the story is a little different about political issues and coercion," he added.

Referring to the effects of international issues on domestic affairs, the high-ranking diplomat added that the goal of US and Israeli actions is to make Iran look insecure for investment and communication.

The official pointed out that the Iranian foreign ministry's measures are taken in line with the interests of Iran and the Iranians.

