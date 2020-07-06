Iran's will to support Venezuela's legitimate government, official says

Referring to the friendly relations between the two countries in various fields, Vaezi on Monday during a meeting with Special Envoy of the President of Venezuela Jorge Marquez in Tehran stressed the need to work for the development, strengthening and consolidation of comprehensive relations and cooperation between Tehran and Caracas.

Noting that the United States seeks to conspire against resilient and liberal states and nations by imposing sanctions, he said that Iran and Venezuela with solidarity, development of relations and cooperation must confront sanctions of the enemies.

While delivering a written message from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, the special envoy of the Venezuelan president stated that Tehran and Caracas have very good relations and Venezuela always appreciates the support and assistance of Iran.

The people of Venezuela have always admired the Iranian people as a heroic and great nation, the Venezuelan envoy added.

