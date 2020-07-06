Commander says Iranian fighter jets to be equipped against any possible threat

Dadras made the remarks speaking during a ceremony to unveil the IL-76TD full flight simulator.
The official referred to producing jet engine as another achievement by the air force of the Iranian Army.
He also pointed to producing a 100-percent Iran-made airplane, saying these achievements were made despite tough sanctions imposed against Tehran.
Dadras said that all the Army’s UAVs are domestically-made which can boost the country's deterrence.
