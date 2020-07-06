Jul 6, 2020, 6:24 PM
Commander says Iranian fighter jets to be equipped against any possible threat

Tehran, July 6, IRNA – Lieutenant Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras said on Monday that the Army's fighter jets will be equipped so as to get prepared for responding to any possible threat.

Dadras made the remarks speaking during a ceremony to unveil the IL-76TD full flight simulator.

The official referred to producing jet engine as another achievement by the air force of the Iranian Army.

He also pointed to producing a 100-percent Iran-made airplane, saying these achievements were made despite tough sanctions imposed against Tehran.  

Dadras said that all the Army’s UAVs are domestically-made which can boost the country's deterrence.   

