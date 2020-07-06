Deputy FM says barter with countries needs to be reorganized

Ansari said on Monday evening at a meeting of senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the First Vice President that Iran's foreign trade today has found the right direction so that the diversity in our foreign economy is significant. Countries in the region are Iran's number one trading partner, and the governments under President Hassan Rouhani have been able to direct trade to the east, although trade with Europe continues.

Ansari noted that "last year, we reached a point where we exported to 120 countries and from 112 countries we imported goods. Removing oil from the budget is one of the country's aspirations, and the budget without oil has started this year, and this is the cause of changes in the country's economic structure.

The deputy foreign minister stated that people's expectations are the most important issue for the government, and the transformation of the inalienable nuclear right into the inalienable right to livelihood is the people's expectation. The maximum pressure of the United States in foreign policy in the field of sanctions is another problem so that the concentration and management coherence in the field of sanctions is unparalleled. Another issue is Corona, which has cost Iran dearly.

"We need to focus on neighbors and road transport," he said, noting that "we also need to work on Russia, China, Brazil, and the EU. Our analysis is that we need to focus on smart exports, along with smart imports. This will greatly help the surge in production".

