Zarif: Iran's capability makes US, Israel concerned

Speaking in a meeting with Foreign Ministry directors on Monday, Zarif said today Iranian Foreign Ministry is facing countries and groups which are taking advantage of all their power to put pressure on Iranians.

Perhaps no country has ever seen such pressure from some powers, especially the United States and the Zionist regime, which is due to the eloquence and capabilities of Iran.

Earlier on Sunday addressing Majlis (Parliament) formal session, Zarif said that the US has targeted Iran's interests in the region and taken measures to put pressure on Iran's regional friends.

The US anti-Iran measures aim to divide people from the government and undermine the Islamic system, the foreign minister added.

All those measures are concealed behind the "Maximum Pressure" policy the US follows, said Zarif stressing that they have been written on John Bolton's book.

Zarif further stressed the need to be united and preserve national solidarity.

He called on the national bodies to contribute to the goal of bolstering peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, he stressed the importance of fostering better relations with neighbors.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish