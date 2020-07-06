Russia opposes against triggering 'Dispute Resolution Mechanism'

"#E3 and #Iran try to launch from different perspectives Dispute Resolution Mechanism. Not a good idea," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

"Instead of fruitless and potentially damaging disputes of this kind all #JCPOA participants need to think together how to preserve the nuclear deal which is in very bad shape," he added.

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell announced on Friday (July 3) that he has received a letter from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif regarding Tehran's concerns over issues related to the implementation of the international nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), through dispute resolution mechanism (DRM).

"As I have said previously, the Dispute Resolution Mechanism requires intensive efforts in good faith by all. As Coordinator of the Joint Commission, I expect all JCPOA participants to approach this process in this spirit within the framework of the JCPOA," Borrell said in a statement on Friday.

Via his statement, Borrell also recalled "the importance of the agreement".

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell once again referred the cases of European countries' non-compliance to the Joint Commission for settlement in accordance with Article 36 of the JCPOA.

Foreign Minister's letter warned that any interference in the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would be contrary to the provisions of the JCPOA and could have negative impacts on the existing cooperation under the safeguards agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi earlier said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed the need to maintain and fully implement the provisions of the JCPOA by all parties, especially the need for Iran to fully benefit from the economic effects of the sanctions lifting system as envisaged in the deal, saying that Iran will take appropriate and proportionate action against any excessive and irresponsible behavior.

