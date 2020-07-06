Jul 6, 2020, 2:46 PM
2,613 new viral cases, 160 fatalities in Iran

Tehran, July 6, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 160 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 11,731.

Some 2,613 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,468 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 243,051 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 191,487 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 3,201 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,820,003 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

