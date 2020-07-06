Supreme Leader: Iran spares no efforts to back Palestine

In his letter, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked God that the Palestinian resistance has been successful to thwart the US-Zionist plots and has weakened them and brought honor to the Islamic Ummah.

Thanking Haniyeh for his efforts, Ayatollah Khamenei said the desperate enemy has been heavily defeated and has decided to continue their expansionist goals through economic pressure and laying siege to Gaza Strip and the trick of negotiation and peace plan, but the Resistance and the people of Palestine will not yield to their threats and extortion as before, and they will tread the path of honor and pride.

The Supreme Leader said that exercising vigilance and unity will bring victory to the Palestinian liberation movement from the Israeli occupation and will thwart the ominous plots of the enemy.

Hoping God will give the Palestinians more power and honor, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Iran will as before will continue with its religious and humane duty and will spare no efforts to restore the rights of the Palestinians and remove the wicked effects of the Israeli occupying regime.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish