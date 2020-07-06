Container ship catches fire in southern Iranian port

The fire occurred in Ameri Port at Tangestan County in southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, Hojjat Khosravi has said.

Firefighters have been dispatched to the scene both from the sea and land to extinguish the blaze, Khosravi noted.

There is concern that the fire may spread out to burn other vessels, but still there is no report on such a danger, the official added.

Expert team will investigate cause of the blaze after it was brought under control, he said.



