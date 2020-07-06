Jul 6, 2020, 9:31 AM
Azmoun helps Zenit St. Petersburg to repeat championship with two goals

Moscow, July 6, IRNA – Zenit St. Petersburg soccer club managed to repeat its championship four weeks before the end of Russia's 2020 soccer season.

In the match that was held on Sunday, Zenit St. Petersburg defeated FC Lokomotiv Moscow 4-2 and became the champions again. Sardar Azmoun, the Iranian player scored two of the four goals for Zenit.

Zenit St. Petersburg soccer has 13 points more than the runner-up Locomotiv.

Earlier in May, Transfer Market put Iran’s Sardar Azmoun among the 10 top market values of Asia.

Azmoun, who plays for Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg was valued at €14.5 million and follows Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean winger Heung-min Son, €64 million, and FC Porto’s Japanese forward Shoya Nakajima, €16 million.

