Azmoun helps Zenit St. Petersburg to repeat championship with two goals

In the match that was held on Sunday, Zenit St. Petersburg defeated FC Lokomotiv Moscow 4-2 and became the champions again. Sardar Azmoun, the Iranian player scored two of the four goals for Zenit.

Zenit St. Petersburg soccer has 13 points more than the runner-up Locomotiv.

Earlier in May, Transfer Market put Iran’s Sardar Azmoun among the 10 top market values of Asia.

Azmoun, who plays for Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg was valued at €14.5 million and follows Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean winger Heung-min Son, €64 million, and FC Porto’s Japanese forward Shoya Nakajima, €16 million.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish