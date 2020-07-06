Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 6

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran nominal GDP grows by 1.55 percent: SCI

Iran’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had a growth of 1.55 percent on the base-year 2011-2012 as reported by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) on July 5.

- Rouhani: Enemies will fail to destroy Iranian economy

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran’s enemies will not achieve their plot to destroy the country’s economy.

- Zarif: US at war with Iran’s ‘emerging power’

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Sunday said the United States has waged an "all-out war" against Iran because the Islamic Republic is an "emerging power".

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran makes wearing masks mandatory

Iran on Sunday instituted mandatory mask-wearing as fears mount over newly spiking reported deaths from the coronavirus.

- Iranian taekwondo fighter bags gold in Russia Virtual Games

Iranian taekwondoka Amir Reza Salmani Fard ranked first in the Russian international virtual competitions.

- Zionist Regime’s Annexation Could Trigger 3rd Intifada: Abbas’ Aide

An adviser to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has warned that a third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if the Zionist regime goes ahead with its highly-contentious plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Bust of Commander Qassem Soleimani unveiled at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall

A bronze bust of Commander Qassem Soleimani set up in the courtyard of Tehran’s Vahdat Hall was unveiled on Sunday.

- Sepahan held by Saipa: IPL

Sepahan football team failed to narrow the gap at the top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table to 10 points after being held by Saipa on Sunday.

- Expert calls Zarif’s letter to Borrell a test for Europe’s determination

Rahman Ghahremanpour, an expert on international relations, has said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was a test for Europe’s “determination”.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Shares fall to make comeback in Tehran market

Tehran stocks opened Sunday in negative territory with the benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange losing about 2,000 points only to rebound later as a fresh rally in the currency market boosted sentiment.

- Forex rates rise unabated in Tehran market

Currency rates are rising unabated in Tehran with exchange bureaus affiliated to, and working for, the Central Bank of Iran again increased the dollar rate by 3.65% on Sunday after the 10% rise a day earlier.

- Iran's import of consumer goods rises but capital goods fall

Iran’s imports of consumer and intermediate goods jumped in the last fiscal year (March 2019-20) while the other major import category, i.e. capital goods, declined dramatically compared with the previous year.

