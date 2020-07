Speaking to IRNA, head of Andimeshk education department Roohollah Sadeqi said the competition with a theme of coronavirus was held online in India.

He called for paving the way for students to take part in such events.

The event was held under the supervision of Pablo Ruiz Picasso Foundation on April 15-25.

Some 1,700 people from 40 countries attended the event.

9376**2050

