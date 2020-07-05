Parliament investigates Natanz incident

"Salehi delivered a report on the process of Iran's latest nuclear activities and informed by the commission members in the session," Amouei said.

Amouei cited Salehi as referring to the recent Natanz incident and elaborating on the various scenarios about the incident.

"Different aspects are under investigation and the final results will be announced soon," Amouei quoted Salehi as saying.

The Iranian lawmaker noted that the AEOI chief (Salehi) went on to say that the technical and security investigations, conducted by concerned organizations and expert bodies, determined the cause of incident happened at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility.

"But the cause of the incident will be announced in appropriate time due to some security considerations," Amouei further quoted Salehi as saying.

Earlier, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) spokesman Keyvan Khosravi stated that the cause of the incident at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex has been identified following the technical and security investigations and will be declared in due course for security reasons.

Also, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that there were no casualties in the Complex as a result of the incident occurred, and the normal process of enrichment continues far from the site of the incident.

