US, Israel seeking Iran's withdrawal from JCPOA: MP

Pezeshkian said that Israel is looking forward to the withdrawal of Iran from the JCPOA. He added that when Israel, the United States, and even Al-Saud are seeking Iran's withdrawal from JCPOA, "we should not pursue these countries' goals".

He noted that staying in the JCPOA is in favor of Iran, adding that when US President Donald Trump, the Zionist regime, as well as Saudi Arabia oppose Iran's staying in the JCPOA, definitely getting out of this treaty will give an opportunity to these countries to implement their demands.

Since Iran has created the necessary potential in political, economic, and military areas utilizing its "active resistance" strategy and promoted its deterrence, the United States and its allies are seeking to make use of the legal capacity by politicizing the cases.

Iran and the six world powers (the US, the UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany) signed a landmark nuclear agreement, aka JCPOA, on July 14, 2015, after months of intensive talks.

But the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018, and imposed sanctions on Iran at the highest level of its kind.

