Iranian taekwondo fighter bags gold in Russia virtual games

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Khuzestan taekwondo committee said the first round of virtual competitions in the Pumsae field was held in Russia and Salmani Fard with the highest scores stood in the first place.

He added that the event was held in the presence of nine countries and the Iranian athletes defeated rivals from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Germany.

Salmani Fard had earlier snatched a bronze medal in Iran virtual Pumsae competitions and bronze medal of the premier league, he noted.

