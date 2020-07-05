Jul 5, 2020, 2:33 PM
COVID-19 kills 163 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, July 5 , IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 163 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 11,571.

Some 2,560 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,295 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 240,438  Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 201,330 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,168 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,794,727 tests have so far been carried out in Iran

