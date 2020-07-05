Iran Embassy terms West Bank annexation as theft of Palestinian lands

In its Twitter account, Iranian embassy described Israel as an insatiable occupying system which not only loots Palestinian land but also violates international and human rights regulations.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to implement the obstreperous plan of annexing West Bank to Occupied Territories but thanks to the wave of international oppositions and criticisms, it has not been implemented.

Palestinian groups such as Hamas and Fatah have strongly warned against the implementation of the plan and its consequences.

Earlier, UN Chief António Guterres urged Israel to abandon annexation plans.

“If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that passage of time has proved that the Zionists understand only the language of resistance, and compromise and flexibility never works while dealing with them.

"We have always supported the Palestinian people and believe that the struggles of Palestinian fighters will block realization of plans such as the deal of the century, as well as the recent Zionist adventure to annex part of the West Bank," he said.

The efforts by some parties to normalize relations with the occupying regime are a strategic mistake, he said.

