Jul 4, 2020, 11:34 PM
Zarif says will publish letters on how to activate dispute resolution mechanism

Tehran, July 4, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Saturday referred to the history of the dispute resolution mechanism in JCPOA, saying that he will release all his letters soon.

"Don't believe the hype: Iran triggered #JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions (in ref to US AND E3 violations)," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He listed Iran's efforts to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism for six times:

- In December 16, 2016 due to violation of JCPOA by the US

- In May 10, 2018 due to violation of JCPOA by the US

- In June 17, 2018 due to violation of JCPOA by the US

- In November 6, 2018 due to violation of JCPOA by the US and three European states

- In May 8, 2019 due to violation of JCPOA by the US and three European states

- In July 2, 2020 due to violation of JCPOA by the three European states.

"I will be publishing all my letters shortly," he wrote.

