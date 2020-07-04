Iran ready to cooperate with S. Korea on police-educational programs, top commander says

Shirzad said that Iran's law enforcement forces always emphasize the acceleration of police missions.

Referring to the achievements of Iran's Interpol in the field of fighting against crimes and the prosecution of criminals in the international arena, he said that Iran's Interpol is ready to have police and educational cooperation in order to fight against international crimes.

During this meeting, Ryuh said that South Korea is ready to have much more cooperation with Iran in various police fields and the growth of the joint police relations between Iran and South Korea is more essential in order to develop and improve security mechanisms.

