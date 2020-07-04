Jul 4, 2020, 3:39 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83843909
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian team to visit Natanz Nuclear site following recent incident

Iranian team to visit Natanz Nuclear site following recent incident

Tehran, July 4, IRNA – A team comprising members of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is to visit Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex following an incident that has taken place recently, a senior Iranian lawmaker Yaghoub Rezazadeh said on Saturday.

Earlier, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) spokesman Keyvan Khosravi stated that the cause of the incident at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex has been identified following the technical and security investigations and will be declared in due course for security reasons.

Also, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that there were no casualties in the Complex as a result of the incident occurred, and the normal process of enrichment continues far from the site of the incident.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 8 =