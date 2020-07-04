Iran, Russia to hold joint economic cooperation commission

Jalali and Tikhonov discussed the process of the latest energy cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to hold the 16th round of the Joint Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation in September 2020 through online or in-person sessions.

Holding a working group on energy cooperation between the two countries and the implementation of several new projects in the fields of agriculture, energy, and transportation were among the topics discussed during the meeting.

Iranian ambassador appreciated Russia's recent support for Iran in political and international forums.

