COVID-19 kills another 148 Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, July , IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday that some 148 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 11,408.

Some 2,449 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,148 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 237,878 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 198,949 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 3,136 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,769,520 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

