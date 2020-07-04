Zarif to address 2020 Mediterranean Dialogues

"Italian diplomatic mission in Tehran in a Twitter message said: " We‘re pleased 2 announce that on July 6, 6:30PM (Tehran Time) Dr. @JZarif is joining #Med2020 Virtual Dialogues."

"A conversation with @paolo_magri [Executive Vice-President and Director of ISPI ] on foreign policy issues hosted by @ispionline in coop w/ @ItalyMFA, @ItalyinIran & @IPIS_Iran," it added.

According to its official website, "Mediterranean Dialogues is the annual high-level initiative promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ISPI (Italian Institute for International Political Studies) in Rome with the aim to rethink traditional approaches to the area complementing analyses of current challenges with new ideas and suggestions and to draft a new “positive agenda”, addressing shared challenges at both the regional and the international level."

