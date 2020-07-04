Zarif wishes immediate recovery for Pakistani foreign minister

"This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home," Qureshi earlier wrote in his Twitter account.

"I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini has conveyed best wishes and prays for the speedy recovery of Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi from coronavirus.

