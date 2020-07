In his message to Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko Jahangiri hoped that the joint efforts made by both countries and by taking advantage of all capacities friendly relations will be developed in all fields on mutual interests.

Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, also known as Republic Day or Liberation Day is a public holiday, the independence day of Belarus and is celebrated each year on July 3.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish